Providence First Trust Co Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Providence First Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 294.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,253 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Strategic Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 26,858 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 58,603 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,857,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 31,886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 6,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $220.69 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. HSBC raised their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.70.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,610. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the sale, the director directly owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,900.90. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 43,357 shares of company stock valued at $10,607,215 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

