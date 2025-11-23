Investment Partners LTD. Sells 1,895 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.0% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 36,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.9% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $297.82 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $322.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.