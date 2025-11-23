FSA Advisors Inc. Sells 549 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

FSA Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,610. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,391,555.21. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 43,357 shares of company stock valued at $10,607,215 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $220.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.