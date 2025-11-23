iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
IVV stock opened at $662.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $695.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $672.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $638.91. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $693.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
