Aptiv PLC $APTV Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,149 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Aptiv by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 34,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $16,370,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Aptiv by 3.9% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 43,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,700. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of APTV opened at $74.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.03.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $78.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Aptiv from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.16.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

