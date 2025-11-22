Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. $XERS Shares Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122,154 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.99% of Xeris Biopharma worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. R Squared Ltd raised its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $95,000. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on XERS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Xeris Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.58.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. sold 23,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $173,385.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,643,153 shares in the company, valued at $19,717,921.38. The trade was a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marla Persky sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $119,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 142,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,240. The trade was a 9.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,641 shares of company stock valued at $750,859. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Xeris Biopharma Trading Down 0.1%
NASDAQ:XERS opened at $6.83 on Friday. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 0.21.
Xeris Biopharma Profile
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.
See Also
