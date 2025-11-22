Cowa LLC Has $9.15 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE

Cowa LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,679 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 3.5% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,780,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,340,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 900,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 250,554 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 603,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 597,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,000 after buying an additional 154,218 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $36.34 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.62.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.