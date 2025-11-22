Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,506,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $96,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSCR. Thrive Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oscar Health by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 6,343,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,395 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 50.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 23.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 54,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Oscar Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Oscar Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Friday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.14.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $13.46 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 21.50% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oscar Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 286,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $4,369,999.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,652,529.96. This represents a 36.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

