Black Diamond Financial LLC Sells 829 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Black Diamond Financial LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,799 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 31,658 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.8% during the second quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP raised its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 67,107 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,380,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $472.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $512.88 and its 200-day moving average is $498.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The business had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Redburn Partners set a $560.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Microsoft from $643.00 to $648.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.33.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

