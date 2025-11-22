Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Buys 3,899 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. $MDU

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

NYSE MDU opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.25%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.900-0.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 67.47%.

Insider Transactions at MDU Resources Group

In other news, CFO Jason L. Vollmer bought 5,000 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 344,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,536,886.36. This trade represents a 1.47% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of MDU Resources Group to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDU

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.