PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF $ICLN

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,658 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,791,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,350,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 524,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 128,505 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,657,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,380,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $16.07 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

