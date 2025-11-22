PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I $RTACU

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RTACU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $207,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $359,000.

Get Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66. Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I Profile

We are a blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RTACU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.