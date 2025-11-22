Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,011,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,086 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $97,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 40.3% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,189,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,043,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,774,000 after buying an additional 82,118 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vaxcyte by 44.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,416,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,303,000 after buying an additional 1,972,918 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,696,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,059,000 after acquiring an additional 273,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,399,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,491,000 after acquiring an additional 273,579 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCVX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Leerink Partners set a $77.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $47.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.07. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $94.76.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.29). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

