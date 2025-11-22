Geode Capital Management LLC Has $93.54 Million Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. $ETSY

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,864,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 129,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $93,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 52.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 27.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Etsy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.83 million. Etsy had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Etsy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.24.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $1,331,592.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,021.16. The trade was a 21.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $576,451.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,548.40. The trade was a 12.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 377,605 shares of company stock valued at $24,893,486 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

