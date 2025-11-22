Camden National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Camden National Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,559 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $462,545,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,480,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873,056 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114,080,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,689 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,816,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,597,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,826 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.76 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.39. The company has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

