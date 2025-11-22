Contrasting Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) & W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) and W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Andritz and W.W. Grainger”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Andritz alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andritz $9.00 billion 0.87 $537.26 million $1.03 14.67 W.W. Grainger $17.75 billion 2.55 $1.91 billion $35.66 26.68

Risk and Volatility

W.W. Grainger has higher revenue and earnings than Andritz. Andritz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W.W. Grainger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Andritz has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W.W. Grainger has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of W.W. Grainger shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of W.W. Grainger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Andritz and W.W. Grainger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andritz 5.81% 21.09% 5.78% W.W. Grainger 10.99% 49.63% 21.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Andritz and W.W. Grainger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andritz 1 1 1 0 2.00 W.W. Grainger 2 6 1 0 1.89

W.W. Grainger has a consensus price target of $1,018.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.01%. Given W.W. Grainger’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe W.W. Grainger is more favorable than Andritz.

Dividends

Andritz pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. W.W. Grainger pays an annual dividend of $9.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Andritz pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. W.W. Grainger pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. W.W. Grainger has raised its dividend for 55 consecutive years.

Summary

W.W. Grainger beats Andritz on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Andritz

(Get Free Report)

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; nonwovens technologies; panelboard production systems; and recycling, shredding, and energy solutions for various waste materials. The Metals segment provides technologies, plants, and digital solutions, including automation and software solutions, and process know-how and services; and solutions for the production and processing of flat products for welding systems and industrial furnaces, as well as services for the metals processing industry. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; offers plant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization, and upgradation of existing hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as turbo generators. The Separation segment offers mechanical and thermal technologies, as well as services and related automation solutions for solid/liquid separation to serve chemical, environmental, food, mining, and minerals industries; and technologies and services to produce animal feed and biomass pellets. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools. It also offers technical support and inventory management services. The company serves smaller businesses to large corporations, government entities, and other institutions, as well as commercial, healthcare, and manufacturing industries through sales and service representatives, and electronic and ecommerce channels. W.W. Grainger, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.