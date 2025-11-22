Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 20,979 Shares of Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 137.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 20,979 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.06% of Federal Signal worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 47.0% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mark Weber sold 51,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $5,710,421.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 73,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,383.44. This represents a 40.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Federal Signal stock opened at $108.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.60. Federal Signal Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $132.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.22 and a 200-day moving average of $112.76.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.19 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.170 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

