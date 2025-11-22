Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $24.60 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 347.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,816 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $24,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 15,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $112,183,364.02. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock valued at $642,644,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.4%

NYSE:DELL opened at $122.57 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $168.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.58 and its 200 day moving average is $129.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.