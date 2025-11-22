Paychex, Inc. $PAYX Stake Lowered by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 53,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the first quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Two Point Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $8,761,000. Finally, Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth $5,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Paychex from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $139.87.

Paychex Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of PAYX opened at $111.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 97.08%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

