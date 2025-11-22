Entropy Technologies LP Grows Holdings in STERIS plc $STE

Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 282.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,197,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of STERIS by 6.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,384,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,924,000 after buying an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in STERIS by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 65,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $263.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.02. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $200.98 and a 52 week high of $268.30.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 36.21%.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 5,036 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.55, for a total transaction of $1,297,021.80. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,747.25. This trade represents a 46.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.14, for a total value of $3,977,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,669 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,998.66. This trade represents a 30.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,195 shares of company stock valued at $5,312,571. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STE

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

