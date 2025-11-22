Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,882 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Cardinal Health by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAH opened at $209.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.60 and a 52-week high of $210.32.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $64.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.57.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

