WSFS Financial Corporation $WSFS Stock Holdings Trimmed by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $661,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 72.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at $3,290,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $863,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $55.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. WSFS Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $62.75.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.44%.The business had revenue of $161.68 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Corporation will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered WSFS Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

