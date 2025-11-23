Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $2.49 Million in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,957 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in FedEx by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. HSBC upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on FedEx from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $285.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.13.

FedEx Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE:FDX opened at $269.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.29 and a 12-month high of $308.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.