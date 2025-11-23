Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Swiss National Bank grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 590,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $82,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its position in American Water Works by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.4% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.0% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in American Water Works by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $132.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 21.93%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

