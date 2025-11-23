Swiss National Bank Buys 21,900 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $84,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 79.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Cowen lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.61.

NYSE:IQV opened at $225.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $228.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.06.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,955,627.60. The trade was a 12.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

