Tableaux LLC Buys Shares of 10,060 Planet Labs PBC $PL

Tableaux LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 45.1% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Planet Labs PBC

In other news, insider Robert H. Schingler sold 81,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $1,265,668.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,288,843 shares in the company, valued at $19,977,066.50. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

NYSE:PL opened at $11.19 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $73.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.88 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Planet Labs PBC has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $8.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Planet Labs PBC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.26.

Planet Labs PBC Profile

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

