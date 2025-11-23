Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.1% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,830,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,320,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,324 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 301.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Aspiring Ventures LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiring Ventures LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $275.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.76. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $311.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.9678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

