Swiss National Bank Has $93.91 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $93,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $134.28 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $126.01 and a one year high of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $143.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

