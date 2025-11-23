Swiss National Bank Has $102.66 Million Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,385,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $102,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $592,000. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5,483.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 13,982 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 177,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $76.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.86. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Zacks Research cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 target price on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

