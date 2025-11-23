Contrasting PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) & Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) and Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.0% of PureCycle Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Casella Waste Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of PureCycle Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Casella Waste Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and Casella Waste Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PureCycle Technologies $5.66 million 263.93 -$289.14 million ($1.46) -5.68 Casella Waste Systems $1.80 billion 3.36 $13.54 million $0.24 396.04

Casella Waste Systems has higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies. PureCycle Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casella Waste Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and Casella Waste Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureCycle Technologies N/A -143.06% -23.17% Casella Waste Systems 0.64% 4.97% 2.40%

Risk & Volatility

PureCycle Technologies has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casella Waste Systems has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PureCycle Technologies and Casella Waste Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureCycle Technologies 1 0 3 3 3.14 Casella Waste Systems 1 2 7 1 2.73

PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.94%. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus price target of $113.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.67%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than Casella Waste Systems.

Summary

Casella Waste Systems beats PureCycle Technologies on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers. The company provides non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, recycling, and disposal operations. In addition, it markets materials, including fibers, corrugated cardboard, newsprint, plastics, glass, ferrous, and aluminum metals. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.