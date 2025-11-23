873 Shares in F5, Inc. $FFIV Bought by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 873 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,583,000 after acquiring an additional 312,415 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 40.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 789,283 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $232,302,000 after purchasing an additional 228,790 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 828,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $216,757,000 after purchasing an additional 226,231 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,920,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in F5 by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 828,966 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $220,693,000 after purchasing an additional 160,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 9,436 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.77, for a total value of $2,356,829.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,404,352.57. The trade was a 26.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.98, for a total transaction of $328,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 151,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,357,586.54. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 25,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,963 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV stock opened at $234.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.08. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $346.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $810.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 22.42%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research lowered F5 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $321.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.56.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

