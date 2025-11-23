WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $207.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $260.58.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Micron Technology from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. KGI Securities raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at $49,499,029.83. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,848,176.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,574.74. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

