Vestor Capital LLC Buys 74,772 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 8,704.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 74,772 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 4,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $92.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of $91.07 and a twelve month high of $112.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.8875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 48.01%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

