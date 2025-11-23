Vestor Capital LLC Has $21.67 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. $CME

Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1,150.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,348 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for 0.6% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $21,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 84.3% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $273.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.62 and a fifty-two week high of $290.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.70.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $309.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CME Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total transaction of $3,229,407.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,734,436.80. The trade was a 40.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total transaction of $98,475.57. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,463.64. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 14,043 shares of company stock worth $3,791,486 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.