Zacks Small Cap Predicts LogicMark FY2026 Earnings

LogicMark, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGMKD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of LogicMark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($8.10) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for LogicMark’s current full-year earnings is ($54.25) per share.
Separately, Zacks Research upgraded LogicMark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
LogicMark Stock Down 2.3%
Shares of LGMKD opened at $1.01 on Thursday. LogicMark has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $920,647.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49.
LogicMark (OTCMKTS:LGMKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. LogicMark had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 90.21%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LogicMark
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LogicMark stock. Altium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LogicMark, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGMKD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,395,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. LogicMark comprises approximately 0.3% of Altium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Altium Capital Management LLC owned about 8.90% of LogicMark as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LogicMark Company Profile
LogicMark, Inc provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company’s devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one’s health and safety remotely.
