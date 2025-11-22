Zacks Small Cap Predicts LogicMark FY2026 Earnings

LogicMark, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGMKD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of LogicMark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($8.10) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for LogicMark’s current full-year earnings is ($54.25) per share.

Get LogicMark alerts:

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded LogicMark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LogicMark Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of LGMKD opened at $1.01 on Thursday. LogicMark has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $920,647.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49.

LogicMark (OTCMKTS:LGMKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. LogicMark had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 90.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LogicMark

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LogicMark stock. Altium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LogicMark, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGMKD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,395,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. LogicMark comprises approximately 0.3% of Altium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Altium Capital Management LLC owned about 8.90% of LogicMark as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LogicMark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LogicMark, Inc provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company’s devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one’s health and safety remotely.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LogicMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicMark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.