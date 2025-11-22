What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for RRR FY2026 Earnings?

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.77. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Red Rock Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q1 2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $475.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.25 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 59.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RRR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RRR

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $63.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Red Rock Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

Red Rock Resorts announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 604.9% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 121,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 104,030 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $11,025,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 20.5% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,478,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,484,000 after acquiring an additional 421,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.