DA Davidson Has Positive Estimate for NVIDIA FY2026 Earnings

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a report released on Thursday, November 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $4.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.08. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.79.

NVIDIA Stock

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $178.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.03. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $4.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% in the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

