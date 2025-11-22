Insider Selling: Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Director Sells $746,997.00 in Stock

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $746,997.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,593. This represents a 13.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Teri List also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, Teri List sold 2,778 shares of Danaher stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68.

Danaher Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of DHR stock opened at $227.34 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $258.23. The company has a market cap of $160.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.97.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price objective on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.39.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

