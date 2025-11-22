Jethro Marks Sells 181,611 Shares of DroneShield (ASX:DRO) Stock

DroneShield Limited (ASX:DRO – Get Free Report) insider Jethro Marks sold 181,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.26, for a total value of A$592,051.86.

Jethro Marks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Jethro Marks sold 186,677 shares of DroneShield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.29, for a total value of A$613,420.62.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Jethro Marks sold 219,568 shares of DroneShield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.32, for a total value of A$728,307.06.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Jethro Marks sold 1,460,000 shares of DroneShield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.35, for a total value of A$4,892,460.00.

DroneShield Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $545.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

About DroneShield

DroneShield Limited engages in the development, commercialization, and sale of hardware and software technology for drone detection and security in Australia and the United States. It offers DroneGun Tactical, a portable rifle shape drone disruptor, causing the drone to safely land, or fly back to the starting point; DroneGun Mk4, a rugged handheld counter-unmanned aircraft system (UAS) effector; DroneGun Mk3, a pistol shaped compact drone disruptor; RfPatrol Mk2, a wearable AI-enabled multi-mission detection tool; DroneSentry-X, a cross-vehicle compatible automated 360° detect and defeat device; and DroneSentry-X Mk2 is a software-defined detection and adaptive disruption system.

