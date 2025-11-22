What is Sidoti Csr’s Estimate for Star Equity Q1 Earnings?

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for Star Equity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Mathison anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Star Equity’s current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Star Equity’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.30). Star Equity had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $47.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.68 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Star Equity in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Maxim Group cut shares of Star Equity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on STRR

Star Equity Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:STRR opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. Star Equity has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Activity at Star Equity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 10,217 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $106,461.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 700,229 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,386.18. This represents a 1.48% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 87,907 shares of company stock valued at $937,425 and sold 31,105 shares valued at $287,007. Corporate insiders own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.