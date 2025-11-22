Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $49.25 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 3.4% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $49,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.14, for a total value of $264,912.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,080,435.48. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $340.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $386.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $348.15 and a 200-day moving average of $299.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.