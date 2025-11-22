Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BULL shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Webull to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Webull from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Northland Capmk raised Webull to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Webull from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Webull in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get Webull alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Webull

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webull

Webull Trading Up 0.5%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BULL. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Webull in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Webull during the second quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Webull by 860.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Webull in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Webull during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BULL stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. Webull has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $79.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

About Webull

(Get Free Report)

Webull Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It offers trading, wealth management product distribution, market data and information, user community, and investor education. The company was founded by An Quan Wang in 2016 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webull Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webull and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.