PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $941,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

