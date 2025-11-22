Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIPO shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JMP Securities set a $45.00 price target on Hippo and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hippo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hippo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Hippo Stock Performance

Shares of HIPO stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49. Hippo has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $816.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.66. Hippo had a net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hippo will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Guy Zeltser sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $58,499.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 68,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,537.60. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Mccathron sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $92,977.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 470,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,049,638.56. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,721 shares of company stock valued at $345,510. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hippo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIPO. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hippo in the third quarter valued at about $5,842,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Westerly Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hippo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hippo by 111.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 23,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

