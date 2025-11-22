KBC Group NV Lowers Position in Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Everus Construction Group were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Everus Construction Group by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Everus Construction Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Everus Construction Group by 112,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Everus Construction Group by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ECG opened at $82.72 on Friday. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $103.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 23.43.

Everus Construction Group ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.49. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 5.18%.The company had revenue of $986.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

ECG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Everus Construction Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. DA Davidson set a $102.00 price target on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Everus Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

