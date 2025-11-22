Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZAI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

Several research firms have commented on BZAI. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Blaize in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Blaize in a report on Friday, August 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Blaize in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Blaize in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Blaize to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blaize by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Blaize during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blaize in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blaize in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blaize during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

BZAI stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.29. Blaize has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33.

Blaize® has created a transformative new compute solution that unites silicon and software to optimize AI from the edge to the core. We’re partnering with customers to transform their products so they can deliver better experiences and better lives.

