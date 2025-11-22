CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Shares Down 13.3% – Here’s Why

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 639,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,108% from the average daily volume of 52,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

CanAsia Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

About CanAsia Energy

CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

