Bed Bath & Beyond (NYSE:BBBY) and Token Cat (NASDAQ:TC) Critical Comparison

Token Cat (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NYSE:BBBY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Token Cat and Bed Bath & Beyond, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Token Cat 1 0 0 0 1.00 Bed Bath & Beyond 2 3 2 0 2.00

Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus target price of $10.20, indicating a potential upside of 83.12%. Given Bed Bath & Beyond’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bed Bath & Beyond is more favorable than Token Cat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

8.9% of Token Cat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Bed Bath & Beyond shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Token Cat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Bed Bath & Beyond shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Token Cat has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bed Bath & Beyond has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Token Cat and Bed Bath & Beyond’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Token Cat N/A N/A N/A Bed Bath & Beyond -13.50% -57.26% -23.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Token Cat and Bed Bath & Beyond”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Token Cat $36.65 million 0.76 -$25.76 million N/A N/A Bed Bath & Beyond $1.07 billion 0.36 -$258.80 million ($2.81) -1.98

Token Cat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bed Bath & Beyond.

Summary

Bed Bath & Beyond beats Token Cat on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Token Cat

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction. The company also offers business and technical support, and consulting services; online marketing services through various online platforms, including tuanche.com website, WeChat account, WeChat mini-program, mobile applications, and Cheshangtong, a SaaS product; and referral services for commercial bank to enhance its auto loan business. The company has a strategic partnership with Alibaba Group's Tmall; and Beijing Easyhome Furnishing Chain Group Co., Ltd. TuanChe Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand. The company provides its products and services through its e-commerce platform accessible through its mobile application, which includes bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; product sales to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a singular integration point that enables partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as access multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

