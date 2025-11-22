JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.72 and last traded at $28.88, with a volume of 13284589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Arete Research set a $41.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JD.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

JD.com Trading Up 1.9%

The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.79.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. JD.com had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $41.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.68 EPS. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 365.8% in the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter worth $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth $35,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 62.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

