BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 152.5% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 362.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total value of $1,605,629.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 296,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,620,096.85. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total value of $629,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,073.62. This trade represents a 35.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $91.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.80 and a 200-day moving average of $102.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.33. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.68 and a twelve month high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.06.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

